NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.18. 1,278,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,590. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

