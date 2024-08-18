NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in FedEx by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.40. 1,318,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

