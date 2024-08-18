Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Critical Review

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fenikso has a beta of 22.87, indicating that its stock price is 2,187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fenikso and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenikso N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas 27.37% 31.90% 13.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas $2.16 billion 1.81 $922.97 million $6.17 6.26

This table compares Fenikso and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fenikso and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 8 1 2.91

Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $48.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Fenikso.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Fenikso on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenikso

(Get Free Report)

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the operation of oil and gas asset. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

