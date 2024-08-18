Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $1,740,475.10 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,240.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

NBIX stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.