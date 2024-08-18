Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. 17,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $298.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NATH

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.