Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.36.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

MUR stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

