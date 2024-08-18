Morgan Stanley Raises Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $285.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.00.

GPI stock opened at $353.56 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $373.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

