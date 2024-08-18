Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLSS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.97. 62,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.88. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

