Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 207.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,094. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

