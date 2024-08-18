Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,294,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

