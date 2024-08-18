MBL Wealth LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.3% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

CHRW stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.22. 1,227,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

