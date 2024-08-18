MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 5,725 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 124,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 881.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 96,407 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

