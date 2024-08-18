MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 525,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,205. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

