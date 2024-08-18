MBL Wealth LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

GBIL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 406,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

