MBL Wealth LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 834,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

