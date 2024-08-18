MBL Wealth LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,515,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,830,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 139.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,428 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

FJUL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,040 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

