MBL Wealth LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,020 shares of company stock valued at $93,595,347. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $872.49. 395,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $818.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.