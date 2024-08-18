Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. 791,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,884. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

