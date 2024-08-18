Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

XSVM traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $776.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

