Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.24. 56,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.