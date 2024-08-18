Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.24. 56,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
