Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

