Marietta Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,179.31. 564,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $995.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

