Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,374 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818,795 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

