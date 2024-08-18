Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 529,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 292,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,123. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

