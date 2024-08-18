Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,780 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 382.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.