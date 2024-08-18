Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Increased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates makes up 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.96. The company had a trading volume of 287,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,409. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

