Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.36

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.357 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Activity at Magellan Financial Group

In other Magellan Financial Group news, insider Catherine Kovacs purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.02 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of A$99,448.00 ($65,426.32). In other news, insider Catherine Kovacs bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.02 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of A$99,448.00 ($65,426.32). Also, insider Hamish McLennan sold 63,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.52 ($5.60), for a total value of A$544,517.22 ($358,235.01). 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

