Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $12.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

