Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Cut to Strong Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of LSPD opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

