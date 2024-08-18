Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

