LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

LENSAR Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LENSAR stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 2.01% of LENSAR worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

