Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Lear Stock Up 1.1 %

LEA opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after buying an additional 946,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lear by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after purchasing an additional 504,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

