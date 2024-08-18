Konnect Hits 1-Day Volume of $124,854.06 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Konnect has a market cap of $4.73 million and $124,854.06 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.
About Konnect
Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Konnect
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
