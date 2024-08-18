Komodo Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.75 million and $1.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00073765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,306,188 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

