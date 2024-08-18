Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell Sells 701 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,284.53.

KXS opened at C$153.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$156.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$153.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$172.83.

KXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

