Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

