Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 265,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 89,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

