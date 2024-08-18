Kemper Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE KMPR opened at $62.34 on Friday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

