Kemper Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.
Kemper Price Performance
NYSE KMPR opened at $62.34 on Friday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
