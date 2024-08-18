JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. The company has a market capitalization of $614.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average of $195.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

