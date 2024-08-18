John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $89.52 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.