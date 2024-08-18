JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.57 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 24,919,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,888,521. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Bank of America increased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

