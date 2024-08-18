JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,535,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,359,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 141,802 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 418,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

