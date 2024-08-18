Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
JSPR opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.
Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.