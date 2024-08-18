iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 667,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 275,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,020. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

