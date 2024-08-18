iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $363.69. 1,009,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.47 and a 200-day moving average of $342.93. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

