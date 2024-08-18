iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Position Lessened by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,275,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478,938. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

