iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $144.85. 966,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,765. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

