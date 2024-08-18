Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 5,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,601. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
