Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 851,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 771,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 681,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 636,531 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 292,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

