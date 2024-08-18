Internet Computer Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $56.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $7.22 or 0.00012147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00034724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,006,001 coins and its circulating supply is 468,917,380 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

